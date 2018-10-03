Bigg Boss 12 promos: Romil Chaudhary is on war path with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra

Day-by-day the drama inside the Bigg Boss house is getting meatier. The show is in its third week, and on a frank note, it’s the commoner jodis who are providing enough fodder to the show, while the celebrities are pretty boring. But from past few days, celebrities are trying their best to create a stir inside the house. Right from giving a tough competition to the jodis in the captainship task to even coming out selfish, the singles are on a roll.

Now, as per two new promos out by Colors TV, we see the wild card entrant, Romil Chaudhary all charged up on Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. In promo one, we see Romil and Sree having an argument, where Romil provokes the pacer that he is much way better at throwing a leg spin then him. Of course an agitated Sreesanth could not take the dig on his career and bursts out. Phew!

In another promo, we see the inmates in a new task titled Jwalamukhi. In the task, it is again Romil who picks a fight with Karanvir, and oh-boy it looks brutal AF. We can’t wait for the episode to start.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.