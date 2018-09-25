image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant, Anup Jalota and some verbal diarrhea

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant, Anup Jalota and some verbal diarrhea

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 25 2018, 9.32 am
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12EntertainmentJasleen MatharuRakhi SawantSubramanian SwamyTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Update: Monday's nominations heat up the house
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos

Bigg Boss 12: Former house Bad Boy Ajaz Khan dishes out some gyaan

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan slams Sreesanth, pacer threatens to quit