Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant, Anup Jalota and some verbal diarrhea

Bigg Boss season 12 is raking in the highest TRPs and why not! After all, we have the Vichitra Jodis making a hell lot of noise. While the singles are calm as of now, it is the jodis who are calling for the maximum attention. And when talking about doubles, how can we miss out on our very own Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his so-called girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Ever since the 'couple' has made an entry in the Bigg Boss house, they have been the talk topic of the nation.

Love sees no age and that stands true for Anup and Jasleen. But the lady's family members out here are definitely in shock. But apart from her parents, one more person who seems to be in shock witnessing Anup and Jasleen's madly in love act is Rakhi Sawant. She recently spoke to media and had quite a few nasty comments to make on Anup ji. She is more worried as to how he will be able to the 'Kaand' and sustain his relationship with Jasleen. If you couldn't figure out what Kanda means here than the video will surely help you!

Rakhi and her motormouth, there can never be a key shut both! But that’s Rakhi Sawant for us and we like her the way she is, don’t we? She can be termed as the Subramanian Swamy of Bollywood. She knows how to call for attention with her nasty remarks even though nobody cares!