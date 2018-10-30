Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti’s mom slams contestants for their homophobic comments

It’s just been a week for wild card entrant Rohot Suchanti in the Bigg Boss house and seems like the lad is already making the right amount of noise, inside and outside the house. When Rohit entered the ghar, it was Sreesanth, Shivashish Mishra and Karanvir Bohra who commented on his sexual orientation and also termed him gay. Not just this, the three also went on to mock and mimic Rohit by acting in a pansy way. When Rohit got to know this, he lashed out at Sreesanth and Shivashish for speculating on his sexual orientation. Even netizens were in the wild card entrant’s favour and slammed the trio.

After receiving support from the fans, it is now Rohit’s mother who has come in support of her young son. She took over her son’s Instagram profile and slammed the contestants and gave them a piece of her mind. In the long post, Rohit’s mom expressed how his child is worthy for the show as at such a young age he has achieved a lot. She also highlighted that Rohit also had to fight obesity three years ago when he weighed 102 kilos.

She concluded the post by saying that Rohit is new to the industry, and he needs the support of the right people in the show. Well, we think everyone might agree to what her mother has to say. What do you think? Drop in your comments below.