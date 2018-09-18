Bigg Boss 12: S Sreesanth to stage a walkout from the house?

Two days into Bigg Boss 12 and we’re already witnessing plenty of arguments between the contestants. On Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the first task which would have a direct impact on the nominations. The task needed the singles to nominate a weak Jodi compared to them. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s romance couldn’t win against Srishty Rode, but Neha Pendse failed to prove her stand after nominating Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

The drama didn’t stop at that since a recent promo unveiled something even more shocking. The promo shows that former cricketer Sreesanth nominates Shivashish Mishra and Saurabh Patel’s Jodi but is unable to provide a single reason to point out why they are weaker than him, in the presence of fellow contestants and judges - Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel. Despite his co-contestants coaxing him to at least enlist one reason, he continues to stay reluctant.

His adamant behaviour infuriates Bigg Boss and the task stands cancelled. This gave rise to a war of words between Sreesanth and Somi Khan, after which an angry Sreesanth is seen taking off his mic and pleading Bigg Boss to open the door to stage a walkout. Will he really walk out of the house? Or will his fellow contestants manage to mellow him down? We don’t know what’s going to happen, so let’s stay tuned for the Tuesday episode to see the events unfold.