Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan confronts Karanvir Bohra over his wife's open letter

Bigg Boss 12 inmate, Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu recently expressed her concerns regarding the bullying that he is facing inside the house. She took to Twitter and shared an open letter questioning the double-standards of makers with regards to their behaviour towards Karanvir and indirectly questioned the host of the show, Salman Khan, too.

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss... @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #KVB #TeamKVB #KVBarmy pic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 12, 2018

According to the reports, in a response to the same, during the Weekend ka War episode, Salman Khan confronts about the open letter to Karanvir Bohra and asks him whether he feels bad when he pulls his leg. Salman further proceeds to say that he’ll never talk or joke around with Karanvir as he might end up getting another open letter.

To which the clueless Karanvir Bohra denies all the allegations of him being bullied, made by his wife and apologies to Salman Khan saying “I look up to you as a mentor and I have no complaints.” He also requested the makers to let him speak with his wife on same as he doesn’t want to spoil his relationship with Salman Khan.

Well, we gotta wait for tonight’s episode to see all the drama that unfolds. Till then, stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.