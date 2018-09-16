Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

10:00pm
What a sizzling entry Nehha Pendse has made! Oooof, she just set the house on fire and we just can't get over it. The lady confessed that she is doing the show for her mum - isn't that sweet?
9:50pm
Another Jodi makes a cool entry to the house. A cop and a lawyer - a pair that goes hand-in-hand! Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh seem like two peas on the same pod. These guys are going the heat Bigg Boss' house up - no crime there good sirs!
9:45pm
After a tearful goodbye and fun selfie, Dipika makes a typical Bahu-type entry to the house. Look at her praising the interior of the house.
9:40pm
The next inmate is here - it is none other than TV star Dipika Kakar. Doesn't she look angelic in that white and gold ensemble? Shilpa Shinde says she is a perfectionist - only time will tell if that is true.
9:35pm
Karanveer ka chera hua kaala!
9:30pm
Seems like an enmity has already started, and the fight is all about food - as is tradition in the Bigg Boss house.
9:25pm
The season's first Jodi is here. These boys look dapper as heck. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel semm like polar opposites - a farmer and a businessman. We wonder how they will hold up in the #BB12 house.
9:20pm
Karanveer Bohra has made a jhakkas entry to the house! Karanveer is a trained Kathak dancer. Soulful, we say. Just look at his beautiful family.
Mummy-papa ke aashirvaad aur biwi bacchon ke pyaar ke saath @karanvirbohra karne jaa rahe hai #BB12 ke house mein entry. #BiggBoss12 @beingsalmankhan
9:10pm
Don't you just love former winners Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar's jodi? We wonder if a wildcard entry is in play!
Bigg boss winners, @shilpa_shinde_official , @imanveergurjar are joined by a few special guests on the #BB12 stage. @BeingSalmanKhan
9:01pm
The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan has entered the house like a true boss!
8: 45pm
It is time for India's biggest reality show to start on TV - Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan. As the contestants are set to enter the #BB12 house, we're here to keep you updated on even the smallest details possible! For now, have a look at the inside of the house:
Here's a list of the contestants you'll be seeing this season as inmates of the Bigg Boss house.
Celebrities:
Dipika Kakar
Nehha Pendse
Srishty Rode
Karanveer Bohra
Sreesanth
Anup Jalota
Jasleen Matharu
Commoners:
Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel
Saba khan and Somi Khan
Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani
Stay tuned to In.Com for more updates from the entertaining house of Bigg Boss Season 12.