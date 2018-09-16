image
Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   September 16 2018, 8.51 pm
back
Anup JalotaBB12Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentJasleen MatharuKaranveer BohraNehha PendseSalman KhanSree SanthSrishty RodeTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: Films that are likely to be promoted on BB12
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan glitters in his very expensive jacket

Bigg Boss 12: Here's who made it inside the house

Confirmed! Dipika Kakar all set to enter the Bigg Boss house