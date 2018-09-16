Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

10:00pm

What a sizzling entry Nehha Pendse has made! Oooof, she just set the house on fire and we just can't get over it. The lady confessed that she is doing the show for her mum - isn't that sweet?

9:50pm

Another Jodi makes a cool entry to the house. A cop and a lawyer - a pair that goes hand-in-hand! Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh seem like two peas on the same pod. These guys are going the heat Bigg Boss' house up - no crime there good sirs!

9:45pm

After a tearful goodbye and fun selfie, Dipika makes a typical Bahu-type entry to the house. Look at her praising the interior of the house.

9:40pm

The next inmate is here - it is none other than TV star Dipika Kakar. Doesn't she look angelic in that white and gold ensemble? Shilpa Shinde says she is a perfectionist - only time will tell if that is true.

9:35pm

Karanveer ka chera hua kaala!

9:30pm

Seems like an enmity has already started, and the fight is all about food - as is tradition in the Bigg Boss house.

9:25pm

The season's first Jodi is here. These boys look dapper as heck. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel semm like polar opposites - a farmer and a businessman. We wonder how they will hold up in the #BB12 house.

9:20pm

Karanveer Bohra has made a jhakkas entry to the house! Karanveer is a trained Kathak dancer. Soulful, we say. Just look at his beautiful family.

9:10pm

Don't you just love former winners Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar's jodi? We wonder if a wildcard entry is in play!

9:01pm

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan has entered the house like a true boss!

Sabke favourite host @BeingSalmanKhan has made a full-on entertaining entry! RT if you love him as much as us. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/qCKRnWpYG0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 16, 2018

8: 45pm

It is time for India's biggest reality show to start on TV - Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan. As the contestants are set to enter the #BB12 house, we're here to keep you updated on even the smallest details possible! For now, have a look at the inside of the house:

Here's a list of the contestants you'll be seeing this season as inmates of the Bigg Boss house.

Celebrities:

Dipika Kakar

Nehha Pendse

Srishty Rode

Karanveer Bohra

Sreesanth

Anup Jalota

Jasleen Matharu

Commoners:

Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel

Saba khan and Somi Khan

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

