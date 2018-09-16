Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan glitters in his very expensive jacket

Bigg Boss is back once again with its 12th season and superstar Salman Khan is hosting and dosting the contestants for the sixth consecutive year. The show has finally gone on air today (Sunday) and the very first thing to grab eyeballs was Bhai’s multi-coloured sequined blazer, which is not the usual Salman Khan. Well, one couldn’t miss the significantly grown-out beard too, but yeah, the flashy jacket was enough to divert all the attention. But wait! Did you try guessing how much the glitzy jacket costs?

The dramatic black, blue and golden sequined blazer from Angelino costs around Rs 34, 250. Just ahead of the premiere, Salman’s stylist and fashion designer, Ashley Rebello, shared his look on Instagram.

Unlike the previous seasons, the theme of the new season is a feature called ‘vichitra jodi’ which sees some really unusual combinations. From TV actors like Karanveer Bohra, Dipika Kakar, cricketer Sreesanth, singer Anup Jalota among others, the list of participants also includes many commoners.

