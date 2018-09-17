Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan’s prep is all things bhai!

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss are inseparable. No one in the cinema business can host the controversial reality show like Salman does. You may like it or hate it, Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television and for some it’s also a guilty pleasure. Every weekend, the Bhai of Bollywood comes on the show and grills each of the contestants. It sure is brutal.

This Sunday, we will witness the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 12, one that will bring fresh faces to our TV screen. It looks like Salman Khan is also gearing up for the masaledaar show as he took to his Instagram account and gave his fanatics a glimpse of his prep for the big day. We can see Salman all rugged and flaunting his sexy and polished beard, alluring body and beefed up biceps. The picture will surely make you go bonkers.

We’re sure Salman too is excited to meet the new contestants. The theme of Bigg Boss 12 is ‘Vichitra Jodis’ and fans can look forward to see some interesting pairings. Reports also state that it will not be the old glammed up set for season 12, instead Salman will be hosting the show from a classroom setup. Wow!

View this post on Instagram This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12 #BB12 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 14, 2018 at 6:16am PDT

Holy moly, we are so damn excited to see Salman at his witty best on the show!