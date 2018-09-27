image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Season 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta arrives with a reality check

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Season 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta arrives with a reality check

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 27 2018, 3.33 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentJasleen Matharushilpa shindesreesanthTelevisionVikas Gupta
nextKasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai serve a perfect fusion
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant, Anup Jalota and some verbal diarrhea

Bigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos

Bigg Boss 12: Former house Bad Boy Ajaz Khan dishes out some gyaan