Bigg Boss 12: Season 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta arrives with a reality check

Bigg Boss Season 11 was infamous for fights between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Shilpa spent her time in the house causing much anguish to Vikas Gupta who even tried to escape the house. Later in the show, though things seemed to have been iron out and Gupta was said to be the mastermind of the house. Vikas, the second runner up of the last season, is back on the scene and has now entered the house during the current season as a guest.

Aa chuki hai 'Khulaase ki raat' aur mastermind @lostboy54 gharwalon ko sach se saamna karvane mein nahi chhod rahe hain koi kasar! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/mMYewaUa2R — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2018

Colors released a promo of Vikas entering the house with a mirror in his hands, symbolizing a reality check to the contestants. The session is rather intriguing as the contestants aren’t allowed to react to what Gupta is telling them. In the promo, we see Vikas praising Urvashi and lauding her for her conduct in the house. He advices Sreesanth to not be emotional and play the game. He told the former cricketer that he himself was like this in the starting of the show in the last season.

Bigg Boss season 12 started on a rather damp note but the action seems to be picking up day-by-day. We will also get to see some romance between Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the episode on Thursday. We must say love is in the air in the Bigg Boss house.