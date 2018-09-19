Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde defends Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s love

Bigg Boss 12 is surely the toast of the season. But among the many contestants, one jodi has not gone down well with the fans. The one of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. When the 65-year-old singer Anup entered the show with his 28-year-old girlfriend Jasleen, fanatics as well as Salman were in a state of shock.

The unconventional couple instantly started getting trolled on the Internet. However, in the first task of the house, namely the BB press conference, Jasleen made it loud and clear that their personal lives are nobody’s business.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde arrived at the house to turn moderator for the show along with Karan Patel. So when Shilpa was quizzed on Anup and Jasleen’s relationship, she had quite a positive response and, in fact, appreciated Anup’s efforts to make it public. While speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. I don't think it is wrong if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed. So if the society can accept that, then why not this”

She further added, “Also, to target him for his profession is not correct. People should keep professional and personal lives different. A lot of people do a lot of things in closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy."

Well, we do not know if Anup and Jasleen are faking it on the show, but we do agree with Shilpa’s gyan.