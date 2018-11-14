Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde lauds Sreesanth’s wife and takes a dig at Karanvir Bohra’s better half

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has lent her support to pacer Sreesanth. The lady, who was part of the opening episode of the controversial show, has shared a message on Instagram where she has lauded the cricketer’s wife. Sree was all teary-eyed on Tuesday’s episode after he was asked to wash utensils on the national TV as part of the punishment. The pacer, on the show, had also added that the punishment reminds him of his days from the Tahir jail.

In her post, Shilpa has taken Sree’s side and expressed how it was a tough task for the pacer but at the end, he completed it with full honesty. She further lauded Bhuvneshwari for not shouting at the channel or makers to make her husband wash utensils on national TV. Looks like this lauding of Sree’s wife is a taunt to KV’s wife who recently had shared a post for the makers being too humiliating towards her hubby.

During parallels, Shilpa, in her post has also pointed out that Kranavir Bohra’s wife Teejay’s act of defending her hubby saying Bigg Boss is all about survival of the fittest. Well, we do not know who is right and wrong here, but kudos to Sree for giving his best in the punishment task.

