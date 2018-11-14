image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde lauds Sreesanth’s wife and takes a dig at Karanvir Bohra’s better half

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde lauds Sreesanth’s wife and takes a dig at Karanvir Bohra’s better half

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 14 2018, 11.56 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentKaranvir Bohrashilpa shindesreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 59 Written Update: Surbhi Rana not happy enough to be in the happy club?
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Half of the house takes a jibe at Megha Dhade’s anger

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Hitmen Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary take over the house

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu pens a letter, miffed with 'double standards' of makers