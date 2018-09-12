Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde to grace the premiere episode with Salman Khan

The masala-filled reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is all set to start this weekend. Hosted by none other than the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, the reality show garners loads of TRPs for the channel. Talking about last year, the show conquered the highest TRP among all seasons and so looks like the makers are in a mood to break that record.

Well, the most interesting part about the season will be to witness the jodis and singles entering the BB house. Reportedly, the premiere episode will have an amazing performance by Danny D and Salman together on the song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana. Further, there are reports stating that Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be also part of the opening ceremony. *wow*

As per the latest reports, Shilpa has been roped in for the premiere episode and will be sharing same space with host aur dost Salman Khan. Nothing more has been revelaed about the same, but after listening to the news of Shilpa Shinde giving us a jhalak on the show, we bet, fans will be engaged and how.

Holy moly, we are so damn excited for the show to start already!