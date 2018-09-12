image
Thursday, September 13th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde to grace the premiere episode with Salman Khan

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde to grace the premiere episode with Salman Khan

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 12 2018, 10.19 pm
back
Bigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentReality showSalman Khanshilpa shindeTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Exclusive: Karanvir Bohra, the Shararat hottie CONFIRMED to enter the house
ALSO READ

Ex Bigg Boss babe Bandgi Kalra lands in a legal soup, thanks to her fake iPhone ad

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here’s why Hina Khan would make for a PERFECT Komolika in 2018

And they are back! Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi have one helluva reunion