Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde’s dig at Hina Khan proves that the war is still on

The masala-filled controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its latest season. The premiere night witnessed two ex-winners on the panel - Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar. While Shilpa looked pretty in a white skirt and blouse, Manveer was dressed his casual best. Apart from the revelation of contestants on the big night, we could not ignore how Shilpa Shinde indirectly took a dig at Hina Khan back-to-back.

It so happened, that on the arrival of the celebrity contestant Dipika Kakar, Shilpa quizzed her how she’ll be able to survive in the house. She also reminded the Sasural Simar Ka actor how she was criticised for cooking food with tap water. Well, if you’ve followed Bigg Boss’ last season then you’ll know that Shilpa’s taunt was at Hina Khan who had issues with Shil-maa cooking in tap water, claiming it’s unhygienic.

Not just once, when commoner contestant sisters Sabah and Somi spoke about girl power before entering the house, it was Shilpa who was quick to add that last year some people rallied on about girl power and came across looking as something else. Yep, even this sly dig was on Hina.

Seems like Shilpa Shinde is still holding grudges with Hina Khan as her taunts at the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor proves it all.

For the uninitiated, celebs inside the house include Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, S Sreesanth and Anup Jalota. We have the vichitra jodis of Romil Chaudhary - Nirmal Singh, Shivashish Mishra - Saurabh Patel, Roshmi Banik - Kriti Verma and Somi - Sabha Khan from Jaipur.