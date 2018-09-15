Bigg Boss 12: Singer Anup Jalota preps to impress the house

Popular TV show Bigg Boss is all set to be back with its twelfth season and fans have been containing excitement since long. Among the number of celebrities participating in the show is the renowned singer, Anup Jalota, who is all set to entertain the audience and the housemates with his soul-stirring Bhajans. For the uninitiated, here’s all you need to know about the singer, before you see him joining the madness on screen in Bigg Boss 12.

Early life and career:

Anup Jalota hails from Punjab and his father, Purshottam Das Jalota, was also a prominent singer. He began his career in music as a chorus singer at the All India Radio and was also the presenter of the show Dharam Aur Hum, which aired in Star Plus from 2002 to 2005. His well-known bhajans include Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, Rang De Chunariya, Jag Me Sundar Hai Do Naam, and Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini. He also achieved a record number of 100 certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum discs.

Personal life:

Jalota’s first marriage was to a Gujarati girl, Sonali Seth, second, to Bina Bhatia, and then to Medha Gujral, who was former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral’s niece. Medha, reportedly, passed away in the year 2014 due to the liver problem. The couple are parents to two sons, Aryaman and Tushar.