Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth not ‘shaant’, abuses Shivashish

The game has just begun and the house is in a total mess. Bigg Boss 12 is soaked in a lot of drama. While generally, it takes more than a week for the housemates to get charged up, but this time, the scene is completely the opposite. It has just been three days and the house is on fire. The culprit is former cricketer Sreesanth. He seems to be having difficulties gelling with the housemates and is picking up fights with one and all.

After having an argument with the Khan sisters, he has picked up a new target in Shivashish. The new promo suggests that Sreesanth got in a verbal fight with Shivashish and used foul language. Shivashish is mighty pissed and is no mood to bend his foot in front of a celebrity like Sreesanth.

Damn, this is interesting. Bigg Boss 12’s first eviction nominations are on schedule and all this drama is providing enough fodder for the channel to gain TRPs.

Will Sreesanth’s angry-man avatar help him stay in the house for long or will he be kicked out of the house by the inmates? Well, that’s something only time can tell or may be the Bigg Boss in this case.