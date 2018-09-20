image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth not ‘shaant’, abuses Shivashish

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth not ‘shaant’, abuses Shivashish

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 20 2018, 10.39 am
back
Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentShivashishsreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Episode 4 Live Updates: A day of high drama and high stakes
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 3 live updates: Fight club here we come

Bigg Boss 12: TV heartthrob Shaleen Bhanot reveals why he didn't sign up for the show

Bigg Boss 12: S Sreesanth to stage a walkout from the house?