Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari supports TV bahu Dipika Kakar

Cricketer turned actor turned dancer Sreesnath's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari has always been very supportive of her husband. If you've been following the latest season of Bigg Boss you know what we're talking about. Kumari has now found another person to support in the house: Dipika Kakar. It so happened that during Farah Khan’s entry into the house on Weekend Ka Vaar, the filmmaker gave a fun task to Romil Chaudhary and Srishty Rode. During the task, the two mimicked TV bahu, Dipika Kakar and also passed nasty comments comparing her husband and Sreesanth. You can watch that video here.

Dipika stayed mum during the task but it was only the calm before the storm. The TV celebrity soon lost her cool and burst into severe criticism of the two. Bhuvaneshwari has now stood in support of her outburst. Sree’s better half has expressed how she felt that Dipika’s reaction was 100 percent justified and the comment: ‘Bhaiyya and Saiyaa’ was completely wrong.

This is also a season of open letters. After TJ Sidhu's khuli chitthi to Salman Khan, Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim showed his support by penning an open letter of his own. A letter that was much discussed on social media. While some supported Dipika, others slammed her for overreacting to the situation even after Romil and Srishty asked for forgiveness. What’s your take on the same, are you team Dipika or team Romil-Srishty? Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.