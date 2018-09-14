Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode of Saraswatichandra to join the house party!

A brief wait before the 12th session of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss comes on air. We've learnt that a number of TV sensations including actor Karanvir Bohra and comedian Bharti Singh are all set to enter the house and add some spice! Now, here comes small screen sensation Srishty Rode.

26-year-old Srishty's father Tony Rode has been a director of photography for many years. It wouldn't be wrong to say that her love for the camera was kind of inherent. Her first big break was an ad for fair n' lovely.

She then appeared in Yeh Ishq Haaye in 2010 followed by Chotti Bahu in 2011. However, her real shot to fame was her role of princess Shobha for the show Shobha Somnath Ki. Over the years, she has appeared in almost 10 TV serials.

"While I was in my first year of college, I was spotted by Ekta Kapoor’s production house and got picked up for one of their shows. Later, I auditioned for ads and ended up getting selected on the very first go," she described her beginning in an earlier interview to DNA.

Srishty is engaged to actor Manish Naggdev, who she met through a common friend. After three years of dating, they decided to get engaged this July.

Bollywood dreams? Of course! Srishty is a huge fan of Salman Khan right from his Maine Pyar Kiya days and would love to work with him one day! Now we know, it was a cakewalk to convince her or Bigg Boss.

All the best, Srishty! Hope you make the most out of it...