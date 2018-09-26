image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode receives the best birthday surprise

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode receives the best birthday surprise

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 26 2018, 5.12 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentManish NaggdevSrishty RodeTelevision
nextKasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Urvashi Dholakia confirms Hina Khan as Komolika
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu paints Anup Jalota's face red

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar emotional over letter from hubby dearest

Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant, Anup Jalota and some verbal diarrhea