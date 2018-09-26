Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode receives the best birthday surprise

The reality show Bigg Boss is a place where the contestants are devoid of any contacts, away from the hustle bustle of the world, only with other inmates to keep them company. Amidst the drama and the entertainment, if one receives a surprise from home, it is more than just special. One of the contestants in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss was in for one such pleasant surprise from her fiancé.

As Srishty Rode celebrated her 27th birthday on September 24, she had a sweet surprise awaiting her. A report in TOI suggests that Manish Naggdev, her fiancé headed to Lonavla to meet her. Even though he wasn’t allowed to actually meet her, he managed to deliver some gifts, sweets and a letter to the team. “Srishty has a sweet tooth. So, I decided to go to Lonavala and deliver it myself. I also wrote a note to her and hope she likes the gift. I decided to gift her sweets, as I saw her craving for it in an unseen video from Bigg Boss. What's in the note is a surprise for everyone, which will unfold on the show,” Manish said.

Now that adorable and much needed when your living in the Bigg Boss house.