Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana should be punished, demand Twitterati

If there is one contestant from the Bigg Boss 12 house who is known to pick up irrelevant fights and has a loud mouth, then hands down, it has to be the wild card entrant Surbhi Rana. Tuesday’s episode saw her flashing her aggressive side and creating a havoc in the house. Well, that’s not it as during the task, pulled Srishty Rode’s hair and pinned her down to the ground. Looks like Surbhi’s this behaviour has not gone down well with few fanatics of the reality show.

Surbhi deserved far worse punishment. She literally got away with it. If Sristhy wanted could've created a scene to seek sympathy but it's her kindness she's genuine, had it been someone else reaction would've been way worse yet people think she's a DQ.#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — R. (@aboywithnoname_) October 9, 2018

Twitter is fuming with anger and the reason is Surbhi Rana. All the supporters of Bigg Boss are very upset with Surbhi's behaviour and want Bigg Boss to punish her ASAP. Check out few tweets here.

#SrishtyRode was badly pulled down by #SurbhiRana She didn't cry..didn't play victim..didn't shout like that chomu Deepak to eliminate Surbhi And people will still call her dramebaaz, childish, fake, etc. Umm..haters..!!😴#BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss — The Marshmello (@Backstab_X) October 9, 2018

For the unaware, be it planning, plotting or even doing ill to her own fellow members, Surbhi Rana’s strategy has been quite opaque. She yells and picks meaningless fights at times with an aim to garner limelight. Well, the previous season of Bigg Boss also saw many such contestants but their life span on the show quite shot. Are you listening Miss Rana?

God! So much negativity in the house.. #SurbhiRana and #DeepakThakur are such idiots in the house... God give other housemates the strength to bear these 2 crazy people. #BiggBoss12 #bb12 #ColorsTV — Niyati Patil (@efficaciousniu) October 9, 2018

The way Surbhi was pushing Sree with her body was looking too vulgar 😒 I thought she's irritating & annoying but woh shameless bhi hai 😒 When Somi & Dipika was guarding her she was saying "abbe hatt na" & again started pushing him awkwardly 😒#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — 🎊 Manisha 🎉🏏 (@Ruler_manisha) October 9, 2018

