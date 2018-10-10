image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana should be punished, demand Twitterati

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana should be punished, demand Twitterati

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 10 2018, 11.09 am
back
BB 12Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentReality showSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Update: Sourabh Patel gets violent in a fight with Deepak Thakur
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana become muddy targets

Bigg Boss 12 day 19 written update: Sreesanth turns into a beast and Anup-Jasleen enjoy a date!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth gets into the mother of all fights with Romil and Surbhi