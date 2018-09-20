Bigg Boss 12: The fight for first captainship begins!

Everyone’s favourite reality show, Bigg Boss is back on our Television screens with its Twelveth season. Within just 4 days, the show has garnered a lot of TRP due to its Vichitra Jodis vs Singles theme. The fights have already started helping the show get the maximum attention. And if promos are anything to go by, then we sure are in for a lot of drama this Thursday. A latest video shared by Colors TV tells us how the housemates are in killing it in fighting ring to be elected as the next captain.

The housemates are ready to fight for the title of the 'Captain'! Who would you want to see as the first captain of the #BB12 house? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ncfPP4g3Ne — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2018

As per the clip, looks like the nominated contestants are the ones who will fight for captainship. But the twist is, not all the nominated sadasyas will be able to contest for the crown. We see Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik vs Saba-Somi Khan, who try their best and convince the Jodi contestants why they deserve to be the next captain of the house. As expected, inmates chose Kriti-Roshmi over the Khan sisters.

Next, we see all the single contestants in the bedroom area asking Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode, who among the two wants to be the first captain? For the unaware, Srishty-Dipika are the singles nominated to be the captain this week. Finally, housemates zero down on Dipika Kakar and Kriti-Rohsmi’s Jodi for the captainship task. Well, it will be interesting to see who will be the first captain of the house. Who do you think it will be? Comment and let us know.