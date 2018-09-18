Bigg Boss 12: TV heartthrob Shaleen Bhanot reveals why he didn't sign up for the show

One of the most watched reality shows, Bigg Boss has kickstarted its 12th season. The show has created a good buzz thanks to the celebs in it, especially Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Well, before every season there is a buzz about which celebs will be entering the show and this year it was said that TV heartthrob Shaleen Bhanot will also be seen in the show.

Shaleen, who is known for his roles in TV series like Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, etc., recently revealed that he was approached for the show but opted to not enter the Bigg Boss house. While talking to Mid-day, the actor revealed, "The makers told me that the theme was jodis and they wanted me in the house with Daljiet (his ex-wife). But after thinking about it, I decided not to opt for it because of my son (Shaarav)."

"After all that has happened over the years, I am finally in a good space, career-wise and personally. My son and I have got closer, which is a big deal for me. I don't want to do anything to jeopardise it," Shaleen added.

Shaleen Bhanot and Daljiet Kaur were one of the most loved TV couples. It was in 2015 when they decided to part their ways. Reportedly, Daljiet accused Shaleen of domestic violence.