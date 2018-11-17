Bigg Boss 12: Twitter furious over Shivashish Mishra's eviction

If you are a Bigg Boss fan, the line you are about to read might be harsh, but let’s face it that the season 12 of the controversial reality show has been non-impressive so far. While the list of contestants this year seemed interesting on the opening day of the show, slowly and steadily, all of them turned out to be absolutely boring. However, later wild card entries like Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti heated up the show, but out of the two, it was Surbhi who lived up to the expectations. Now, on Friday’s episode, it was due to Shivashish Mishra that the full house got nominated.

If you missed out on what happened, here’s a little recap. Romil (captain) was asked to nominate three contestants for jail. When Romil took Shivashish’s name for jail, the latter denied and that’s how the ruckus started and the full house ended up getting nominated for next week. As per a video released by Colors V, Shiv’s decision has not gone down well and we see Salman asking Shivashish to leave the house. But seems like Twiteratti are not pleased with Mishra’s eviction and are furious. Check it out:

This season is already went wrong now this horrible decision is actually showing why this season is going too bad.#BiggBoss12#UnfairEvictionOfShivashish More power to Shivashish You were right that you took stand for yourself.#BB12 Worst Season Ever — AmanAnil GUPTA 07🇮🇳 (@geniousaman555) November 16, 2018

#ShivashishMishra 1 played master stroke in Hitman task 2 Have shown all his emotions 3 Always stood by his friends 4 Entertained us with dance I’m gonna miss Him in the show it’s #UnfairEvictionOfShivashish — Rajashree A (@rajashree90a) November 16, 2018

#BB12 should be the last season....stop playing with our emotions.... Jab apne marzi se nikala hi tha tho kyu voting ka drama karte ho...last week no eviction....and this week Shivashish #unfairevictionofshivashish — Smruti ✨ (@sunil_smruti) November 16, 2018

#UnfairEvictionOfShivashish Just cuz he denied to follow the rules as it was biased & revengeful, u kick out Shivasish Mishra? Even Megha denied to do the same but not her? It's disgusting to another level@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND @rajcheerfull — Rico Reck (@RicoReck) November 16, 2018

So, what do you think, is Shivashish’s eviction justified? Let us know your view in the comments below.