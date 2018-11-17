image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12: Twitter furious over Shivashish Mishra's eviction

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Twitter furious over Shivashish Mishra's eviction

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 17 2018, 2.58 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12. EntertainmentRomil ChaudharySalman KhanShivashish MishraTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: Salman Khan confronts Karanvir Bohra over his wife's open letter
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: An entertaining captaincy task gone wrong

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Kajol and Ajay Devgn return to KJo’s kouch

Koffee With Karan 6: The Bachchan tell all you don't want to miss!