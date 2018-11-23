Bigg Boss 12: Twitter lauds Sreesanth for his revelation on Bhajji’s ‘thappad’ controversy

We informed you on Thursday how Sreesanth chose Bigg Boss 12 as a platform to reveal his side of the story on the slap controversy involving Harbhajan Singh. This was the first time ever that the pacer has shared deets on the same on national TV. He elaborated how media hyped the slap fiasco after Punjab defeated Mumbai in a T20 match back in 2008. He also admitted that he had made a big mistake.
Twitterati are glad that the pacer spoke up and are lauding him on the micro-blogging site. But then there are also others who feel that Sreesanth is doing all this for footage.
Sreesanth in a conversation with Surbhi Rana bared it all and also expressed that he cried not because of the slap but due to his helplessness that night. Well, that’s not it, as Bhajji and Sree are still in touch and Sree loves him till date. With this, all we can say is that Sree opened his heart on Bigg Boss which has made him the hero on social media.
