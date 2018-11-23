Bigg Boss 12: Twitter lauds Sreesanth for his revelation on Bhajji’s ‘thappad’ controversy

We informed you on Thursday how Sreesanth chose Bigg Boss 12 as a platform to reveal his side of the story on the slap controversy involving Harbhajan Singh. This was the first time ever that the pacer has shared deets on the same on national TV. He elaborated how media hyped the slap fiasco after Punjab defeated Mumbai in a T20 match back in 2008. He also admitted that he had made a big mistake.

Bhai jo bhi ho yar lekin aaj #Sreesanth ne ye clear karke acha kiya kyun ki logon ko hamesha se hi Jana tha kya hua aaj patha chal Gaya nd acha laga ki undono k beech kch b nahi hai nd #bhajjipaji k tweets se laga ki sab theek hai nd aaj clear b hogaya #happyfan of both — akash (@akashpatial8801) November 22, 2018

Twitterati are glad that the pacer spoke up and are lauding him on the micro-blogging site. But then there are also others who feel that Sreesanth is doing all this for footage.

Sree sabko patta hai aap ke saath kya huwa aap toh image clear karane toh aaye hai isliye colors team & Salman sir aapko kuch nahi keheta hai janata ko sab patta hai BIGG BOSS SEASON 12 #sreesanth KE naam paar toh chal raha hai #BiggBoss12 #BB12 @ColorsTV — Varsha Ahire (@VarshaAhire2) November 22, 2018

R u also d one who dint feel anything whn #Sreesanth was telling his incident about bhajji to #SurbhiRana.Surbhi was bang on but sree story i dont feel emotional, connected,nothin at all Also i felt this task was designed by #BiggBoss for him n he was aware pehle se #BB12 — 🎯Khushbu🎯 (@khushbukhushii) November 22, 2018

Sreesanth has Done the Right thing We all wanted to Know what had happened That Night well done @sreesanth36 @harbhajan_singh @vikrantgupta73 — Abhishek Singh (@7484Singh) November 22, 2018

Sree still loves Bhajji 😍😍 and most interesting part of episode was Sree's story about that slap incident 😘😘 totally loved it #Sreesanth #SreeFam #BiggBoss12 #bb12 — Madhu ❤ Sree ❤ 🏏Anti Dipika (@RajputMadhuri71) November 22, 2018

Sreesanth in a conversation with Surbhi Rana bared it all and also expressed that he cried not because of the slap but due to his helplessness that night. Well, that’s not it, as Bhajji and Sree are still in touch and Sree loves him till date. With this, all we can say is that Sree opened his heart on Bigg Boss which has made him the hero on social media.

