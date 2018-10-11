Bigg Boss 12: Twitter slam Dipika Kakar’s decision to kick Sreesanth out

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 seems to be moving on the right track. Fights, allegations, planning, plotting and bitching; the show is finally giving the right amount of fodder for the fanatics to witness. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s episode was quite engrossing as we saw Sreesanth getting eliminated for a moment, but not really, as the pacer was sent to the secret room to join Anup Jalota.

It proved to be a shocker for all when Dipika Kakar voted Sreesanth to be out of the house, post which he was sent to the secret room. While Sree was shocked and surprised by Dipika’s decision, looks like Twitterati are furious on the TV bahu. Twitter users have tagged Dipika as double standard and also pointed out how she is showing off her true colours.

Aaj to poore #BiggBoss12 episode mein topic ka title #SreeSanth hi rahe.. He is not a player, He is the GAME..... https://t.co/Mldvp8UBx6 — ANSHUL VAARSHNEYA (@AaryaAnshul) October 10, 2018

Staying in the Bigg Boss house is not at all easy. Imagine the mental and the physical stress a contestant goes through inside the ghar, and after all it is a game. Dipika seems to have completely understood this and laid her cards right to be a part of Bigg Boss 12. Slowly and steadily, the real side of everyone will show up!

They didn't save it's our votes saved him....he is getting huge support online and offline.....show ki jaan hai #Sreesanth . .dekh liya gharwalon ka reaction dil se dukhi the sab sree k jaane se..... Aisa hai humara #Sreesanth — Megha jain (@jainmeghaa) October 10, 2018

