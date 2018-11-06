Bigg Boss 12: Twitter supports Sreesanth for bowling over the Happy Club

The controversial reality show which started on a lukewarm note is now leaving no stone unturned to snatch the limelight. Right from Surbhi Rana’s loud mouth, Dipika Kakar trying to come out of her Sasural Simar Ka box and not to miss the always changing Sreesanth, the show is surely on a TRP spree.

Monday's episode saw the captain of the house Sreesanth nominating seven contestants from the house and he targeted the Happy Club members. Post his decision, Somi and Surbhi lashed out at Sree for being bad and they termed him a spineless loser. While the Happy Club hates Sree, on the other hand, Twitterati is celebrating the pacer’s new game for survival in the house. Have a look:

Bully club ka baj gaya dhol Ho gaya inka dabba gol... 🤣😂👏 How did 💩 club like this karma? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NOVnew1TgD — Pink Panther (@PurvPatel15) November 5, 2018

#Sree : Happy Club mese pehle ek ko out karo, #Rohit ko aagle hafte dekha jaega. This is what I will call a well planned STRATEGY 👍#Sreesanth is really going in right direction now. Hope he continues this :)#BiggBoss12 #BB12 #BiggBuzz — Anami (@Anami__018) November 5, 2018

#Sreesanth is so calm n not responding to Happy Club's bullshit. He is absolutely on right track ye sb bs usse footage lene aa rhe hain. Banda chup reh ke hi inn sab ki maar raha hai#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — Sreesanth Fan Club (@TeamCommoner) November 5, 2018

Talking about Sreesanth who entered the show with zero knowledge about the same seems to be understanding the game now. He was kind of disinterested early on but now seems to be on the groove. We have to literally wait and watch how the game changes in the coming days. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.