image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta upset as housemates call Rohit Suchanti gay

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta upset as housemates call Rohit Suchanti gay

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 23 2018, 3.49 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentgayKaranvir BohraRohit SuchantisreesanthTelevisionVikas Gupta
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Is Megha Dhade the new villain of the house?
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Megha Dhade has befitting titles for the inmates

Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Written Update: Jasleen and Srishty get into a verbal spat!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Wildcard entrant Megha Dhade gets the power to nominate