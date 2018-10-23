Bigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta upset as housemates call Rohit Suchanti gay

On Monday, two wild-card entries made their way into the Bigg Boss 12 house. One of them is the winner of Marathi Bigg Boss, Megha Dhade and the other one is TV actor Rohit Suchanti. The latter is surely one of the most good-looking TV actors and the girls in the house went gaga over him. However, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth’s comments about him didn’t go down well with last year’s contestant, Vikas Gupta.

So, when Rohit entered the house Karanvir gestured Shivashish to which Shivashish replied that he swings both ways (read bisexual). Sreesanth, too, made fun of Rohit by questioning why he is wearing a purple colour (hinting at if he is gay). The former cricketer also made fun of Rohit’s walking style.

Vikas took to Twitter to show his displeasure against this behaviour of the housemates. He is even upset with his friend Dipika Kakar didn’t raise her voice when Sreesanth was making fun of Rohit. Vikas, in his tweet, has also stated that Rohit is straight.

We wonder if Bigg Boss will take any action against this behaviour of contestants in the house or will Salman Khan take a class of the contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar. Let’s wait and watch.