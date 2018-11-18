Bigg Boss 12 weekend ka vaar: Dipika Kakar creates a havoc as her husband gets dragged in the game

Saturday's episode of the reality show saw Shivashish Mishra's exit from the house. Well, now as per few promos released by Colors TV, tonight we will see television bahu Dipika Kakar losing her cool over Romil and Srishty. That's not it as Sunday's episode also sees Farah Khan bringing in few interesting task for the inmates. Catch all the drama ahead!

.@TheFarahKhan lets the housemates open up about their opinions about the other housemates. Watch how tonight's #WeekendKaVaar takes a twist, tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/wggaDv00Qo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 18 November 2018

Salman Khan jokes with Jasleen that she is the one who has been eliminated from the house among the nominated ones and when Jas gets all ready to leave, Sallu stops her and says that its Srishty who is going home and not Jasleen. Finally, after joking he states that no one is going home this week as Shiv is already out. @TheFarahKhan thinks that @sreesanth36 is the pillar of the #BiggBoss12 house aur saari baatein unke aas paas revolve hoti hain. #BB12

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) 18 November 2018

P.S: According to Farah, the top three contestants will be Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur and Dipika Kakar.

The two impeccably dive deep into the task. Srishty needs to wear a mask of a contestant she is imitating and Romil will quiz her. The two did a fabulous job of taking a dig at contestants. But when Romil quizzes Srishty (as Dipika, wearing a mask) that will she choose hubby Shoaib or bhai Sreesanth, the real Dipika looks upset.

Ab waqt aa chuka hai #RomilChoudhary ke talk show ka aur unki first guest hai @ms_dipika ki tarah act karti hui @SrSrishty. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2018

Farah Khan bids adieu to the house. Well, we see Dipika murmuring to Sreesanth that she can't take anyone making fun of her husband on the show.

Salman Khan enters the house through the TV and gives the contestants an interesting task. Every contestant has to complete a sentence which is all about why a particular contestant does not deserve to be on the show. The task was fun, but Srishty's choice that Sree does not deserves to be on the show makes the pacer agitated. Sree adds that whatever he has earned so far is by playing for India.

It's now time for sultani-akada between the Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode.

The Outcome:

Round 1: Verbal war- Srishty wins

Round 2: Sumo wresting- Jasleen wins twice in the task

Winner: Jasleen Matharu

Salman Khan pulls a joke on Jasleen by saying that she is the one who has been eliminated from the house among the nominated ones and when Jas gets all ready to leave, Sallu stops her and says that it's Srishty who is going home and not Jasleen. Finally, after he is done just, he states that no one is going home this week as Shiv is already out.

A war of words has begun between @ms_dipika and #RomilChoudhary! Will the housemates be able to calm them down? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 18 November 2018

After Salman says bye-bye to the gharwalas, Dipika takes class of Srishty and Romil. She yells, screams and takes a stand that what they did during the task by comparing Sreesanth and her husband Shoaib was wrong. Well, we literally saw a durga side of the TV bahu.

Sunday's epiosde was quite a nail-biting one as it started on a fun note with Farah Khan's entry and ended up in a volcano eruption, courtesy Dipika Kakar.

