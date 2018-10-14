Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nehha Pendse leaves the house, finally!

It is time for an elimination in the Bigg Boss 12 house and it is either going to be Nehha Pendse or Karanvir Bohra. In this Navratri special Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is sure to send someone home.

09:10pm

The Navratri celebrations take off with a bang! Salman Khan enters to the tune of Chogada Tara and plays a little garba with Aadvik and Alok of Dance Deewane.

Then, Kajol enters the house and the inmates are set to entertain her.

09:20pm

While Anup Jalota and Sreesanth watch from the secret outhouse, Kajol's question's to the inmates prove chaotic. The inmates scatter to discuss all the allegations made against them.

09:30pm

It is time for the contestants to appear in the Sultani Akhada. Salman Khan chooses Dipika Kakar and Surabhi Rana to enter the ring. The ladies say their part as Bhai watches on. Salman tries to edge his word in, but even he cannot stop the women from ranting on. In the physical contest round, Surabhi Rana is the clear winner and Salman gifts her a hamper and a special power.

09:45pm

Now for a little entertainment! Salman Khan's little version, mimicry artiste, Diyansh enters the house and does stand-up comedy for the inmates. The house is in splits!

Gift ke pitaare se niklega kuch anokha ya gifts denge sabhi ko chauka? Dekhiye gifts ka wow moment #BB12 par. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar @campusshoes pic.twitter.com/TlXbsKj72M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 14, 2018

10:00pm

That ain't all, a dance troupe enters the house and makes all the inmates shake a leg!

10:10pm

The dancing continues - it is Navratri after all. All of LoveYatri songs play - the film that was made to launch Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain. The inmates love the song and dance. On this special night, Shristy and Somi hug it out!

10:25pm

It is finally time for elimination and Salman Khan calls out Nehha Pendse's name. Nehha leaves the house and Karanvir is safe.