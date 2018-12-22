image
Sunday, December 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 22 2018, 10.33 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12BollywoodDeepak ThakurDipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir Bohraranveer singhRomil ChoudharySalman KhanSara Ali KhanSimmbaSomi KhansreesanthSurbhi RanaTelevisiontv
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Ranveer Singh can enact Karan Johar better than the man himself!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 95 Written Update: RJ Malishka takes over the house!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar confirms Sreesanth is her 'strength' and not a 'strategy'!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 94 Written Update: Surbhi Rana becomes the first finalist!