Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic

Hey there! It's Weekend Ka Vaar at the Bigg Boss 12 house once more. But to top it, we have Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan promoting their film Simmba today. As they shook a leg to Aankh Marey, the house went mad!

09:10 PM

Housemates simply can't get enough of the smashing Christmas surprise. You should've seen the excitement when Ranveer and Sara entered the house to shake a leg. But Salman is here to remind them of the growing tension. Any of Deepak, Dipika, Sreesanth, Somi and Karanvir could be out today while Surbhi has secured her ticket to the finale. They have to rank each other from 1 to 7 and it's heating up.

The housemates were asked to rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 7.

09:20 PM

Salman Khan quizzes housemates and asks them to justify their verdict on others. Deepak is on number one while Dipika stands on number seven; everybody is reasoning their choices!

09:30 PM

Surbhi receives a warm congratulations from Salman for performing well. And wow, Deepak has now penned a song which he wants to sing.

#DeepakThakur ko nahi mila ticket to finale aur unhone apne '9 minutes' ke liye banaaya hai ek anokha gaana.

09:40 PM

Salman has fallen almost asleep thanks to one more war of words between Karanvir and Sreesanth. Ok fine, they've stopped for good. Most of the housemates think Surbhi can be the perfect villain. Credit it to her temper! She is headed to the torture room.

09:50 PM

And, here you go! Team Simmba makes another entry. Ranveer is in his usual enthu cutlet mood and we are loving it.

10:00 PM

If you missed out watching Karan Johar's hilarious 'entry' and how Ranveer enacted him, we pity you! Also, the Nahi Nahi Kabhi Nahi game was to die for! But wait because more fun awaits you.

Team Sara Ali Khan and team Ranveer will have to dance to situations given by Rohit Shetty!

10:10 PM

Team Sara Ali Khan have their groove on and they start swaying to the beats of 'Disco Deewane'.

Oh also, there were no evictions today because Salman wasn't in the mood for it. Everyone had plenty of fun today, but one of the contestants has go home tomorrow. Meanwhile, team Simmba will continue to take the house by storm tomorrow as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 12!