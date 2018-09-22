Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan grills the house on the first week's chaos

8:59 pm

The first ever Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 starring host aur dost Salman Khan was a night to remember. As per few nail-biting promos released by Colors TV, we got a glimpse that Episode 7 of the reality show will be quite an epic one. Right from Salman Khan humming a song about the antics in the house, to his tu tu main main and a calming session with Sreesanth, all of it unfolded on the controversial show.

9:10 pm

Dressed in a khaki coloured shirt and jeans, the show started with Salman Khan making the viewers laugh by taking a hilarious dig at the anokhi pair of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. He also sang a song from his own hit, Main Hoon Hero Tera with the lyrics tweaked to reflect the madness in the house and his 9 year long association with the brand.

Cut straight to the house, viewers were presented with decked up contestants sitting on the sofa but instead of Salman, it was Dibang, a journalist from ABP news, who flashed on the house TV. Within a few seconds, Salman Khan appeared wearing a mask of an angry man speaking with Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu. He addressed the issue of Srishty talking ill about Jasleen behind her back. But turns out the avatar was in jest. Salman was joking and revealed how he was just pulling Rode's leg. The house bursts into giggles.

.@BeingSalmanKhan first week mein hi hue kaafi disappoint housemates ke behavior se. Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/aKSbmN861a — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 22, 2018

9:20 pm

Salman lauds Deepak Thakur for being an entertaining surila with his amazing antics. The host then quizzed the inmates who according to them was the villain of the show. As expected, the Khan sisters, Saba-Somi got the hated crown. Salman then moves to Sree, chastising him about making a comment on the Khan sisters' upbringing. He further added that upbringing is a heavy word as it involves parents. Sree replied that the words were blurted in anger.

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar Salman was a master mentor sharing some golden words. He told the celebrities that they looked dull while the commoner jodis are getting popular. Ouch!

9:30 pm

But looks like even the ‘dull’ celebrities are not here to just take a hefty cheque home. Salman also revealed that among the nominated, it's Srishty and Dipika, who are safe from the elimination. Phew, as expected, two popular faces safe.

Upset with Salman's grilling and questioning, viewers are shown Sreesanth heads straight to the washroom area where he locks himself inside the bathroom and sobs. But after much consoling by Karanvir, Sree returns to the living area, but in a low mood. Lastly, Bajrangi's advice to Sree, ‘toughen up’.

9: 40 pm

As is the ritual every year, it was fizzy time. For the unaware, every year on Weekend Ka Vaar, a fan calls and quizzes a contestant. The first caller of the season was a fan from Mumbai who declared not to follow what celeb Karanvir tells, which was seen during the raja-rajkumar task, where Anup nodded to what Mr. Bohra told him.

After the call, Salman again quizzed the inmates about who they now think is the villain of the house. Votes pour in for Saba and Anup, and it's the bhajan singer Anup Jalota who is crowned the baddie and sent to the torture room, which makes girlfriend Jalseen naraz.

9:50 pm

After the call, Salman again quizzed the inmates about who they think is the villain of the house now. Votes pour in for Saba and Anup, and it's bhajan singer Anup Jalota who this time is crowned as the baddie and sent to the torture room. The selection did not go well with his girlfriend Jasleen and she seemed all naraz.

#JasleenMatharu is angry as the housemates have blamed @anupjalota! Come back after a short break for all the hungama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/4urQhYS69r — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 22, 2018

In the torture room, Anup ji had to drink milk that was gushing out of a pipe. It wasn’t all that torturous after all. He seemed to enjoy it.

10: 10 - 10: 20 pm

Straight after the torture task, Salman bids goodbye to the contestants. Viewers are then presented to the first ever weekend ka vaar guest, Sui Dhaaga star, Varun Dhawan. He is seen entering the BB house, obviously to promote his film.

Varun congratulates the housemates for creating a bigg noise in the house. We hear Anup ji singing ‘Saturday Saturday’ from Varun's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but there was a twist. He sang the popular number in gazal style, even as Shivashish and Kriti danced to the tunes. *hilarious*

10:28 pm

Saturday's show was surely an entertaining dose. With Salman wearing the host ka cap, Anup ji ko mila torture and lastly Varun Dhawan stepping inside. Sunday surely looks promising.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.