image
Sunday, October 21st 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is clearly unhappy with Sreesanth

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is clearly unhappy with Sreesanth

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 20 2018, 10.16 pm
back
Bigg BossBigg Boss 12EntertainmentSalman KhansreesanthSurbhi RanaTelevisionWeekend Ka Vaar
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Did Sreesanth just reveal his show fee!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Model Diandra Soares calls out Suhel Seth in explosive post

Bigg Boss not on Tanushree Dutta's mind, so what's next?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth's hatred for Dipika Kakar grows tenfold