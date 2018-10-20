Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is clearly unhappy with Sreesanth

It was time for Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar with none other bhai jaan Salman Khan. Saturday’s promo indicates that Sreesanth surely made Salman Khan quite upset by not doing the task well. Salman also spoke at length with the contestants about multiple things. Here’s a lowdown of happenings of the house on Saturday.

Salman Khan enters with swag and shows us what happened when Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Surbhi Rana went inside the jail. As shown in the promo earlier, Sreesanth reveals the amount paid to him for being on the show and this has left Salman Khan shocked. On a lighter note, Salman takes a dig at Romil Chodhuary falling for a guy thinking he was a girl. Oops! It is revealed by new captain Shivashish that chaddies (underwear) are being stolen in the house. LOL!

Salman Khan questions Sreesanth about why he left the Ghoda Gadi task midway. The former cricketer has an explanation saying that he stopped because his toes were hurting. But, Surbhi has a different take. She feels Sreesanth is all drama. Surbhi is of the opinion that Sreesanth is attention seeker and has no contribution in any task. Sreesanth decides not to defend himself. Salman tells Sreesanth he cannot leave a task. The actor goes on to say that a person who has played for the Indian cricket team cannot do that.

Salman has a question for the inmates. Why is it that whenever Sreesanth is angry everyone surrounds him to calm him down, but when Surbhi gets angry the whole house goes against her. The conversation quickly moves on to Surbhi smoking in the bathroom. Surbhi breaks down stating that smoking in India is not easy for girls and her mom would be hurt to know she smokes. Salman reveals the scene where Surbhi was said to be seen smoking clarifying that she wasn’t smoking in bathroom. Surbhi thanks Salman Khan for it. Anup Jalota says he is scared of Surbhi and wants his bed to be away from her’s.

Saba, Somi, Surbhi and Dipika are now against Jasleen. They feel she makes up stories and aren’t too happy with that. Meanwhile, Sreesanth is upset that Salman compared him to Surbhi. Salman announces that Karanvir Bohra is safe. Meanwhile, a caller questions Jasleen as to why she doesn’t want Dipika in her gang. Jasmeen says she only talks to people she wants to and Dipika is like her mother-in-law. Ouch!

The second contestant to be safe is Srishty Rode.

Surbhi gets the maximum votes to enter the torture room. But she says she can’t do it because there’s a fish in the torture room and she is a vegetarian! She wants Jasleen to go buy Jasleen refuses. Finally, Romil enters the torture room. Sreesanth, however, thinks it isn’t much of torture. Sreesanth, Jasleen, Anup and others feel that Surbhi has not started supporting Dipika.

No inmate gets eliminated today. We need to wait for Sunday to know who will be out of the house.