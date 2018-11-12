Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is hysterical in this hilarious episode

It's time for Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar with none other than Salman Khan. Sunday night was quite eventful for the contestants as Salman became Bigg Boss for one day and gave some amazing tasks to them. It is also the day when one of the contestants will be eliminated, so who will be that contestant, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Romil Choudhary and Surbhi Rana.

The show begins with Salman Khan, the new Bigg Boss. And the first task he wants done is a dance. The contestants are also told to make Bigg Boss ki maa ki aankh. Things pick up steam when it’s waxing time for Deepak and ouch! it looks quite hurtful. The next was a naagin dance on Salman's song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori. Salman can't stop laughing. Oops! The new Bigg Boss even takes away the dumbbells. OMG! Bigg Boss wants Jasleen's makeup too. Is he that mean?! Nah! He finally doesn't take it. Phew!

Preity Zinta makes an entry in the house for the Bigg Boss romantic task. Shivashish, Jasleen, Srishty, Dipika, Rohit and Megha present a romantic, funny and dramatic act. Sreesanth, Deepak, Surbhi, Somi and Romil's act start on a dull note, but is spruced up by Sree and Romil's romantic climax.

According to Preity, Sreesanth, Romil, Surbhi, Deepak and Somi's act was better and they won the task. So next week they can get immunity in the nominations. But there’s another task.

So, the immunity task is to bid an amount and whoever bids a combination of a unique and highest amount, wins. Romil wins the task but now Rs 5 lakh will be deducted from the prize money the winner will eventually get.

Bigg Boss team visits Deepak's village. Everyone in the village watches the show together on a TV. Salman talks to the people in the village and Deepak's sister wishes Salman Happy Bhai Dooj.

It's time for Sultani akhaada. Salman calls Sreesanth and Karanvir to the Sultani akhaada and Salman bursts out laughing at KV's comment about Sreesanth being good for the show. Sreesanth wins both rounds and this means Sreesanth is the winner of Sultani akhaada.

Salman announces Romil is safe. His wife and son are here to meet him. Such an emotional moment! Aww...Then we see Salman announcing the name of the next person who is safe from elimination and it is none other than Deepak Thakur.

Salman announces Surbhi is safe from elimination which means Somi is eliminated. Surbhi gets emotional and requests Salman to cancel Somi's elimination. But the actor suprises everyone. No elimimation this week as it is Diwali week. Fireworks!

Now finally time for kaal kothri ki saza. Bigg Boss gives KV the power to take three names that will go to jail. He takes Sreesanth's name and as usual the former cricketer doesn't want to go.

The second person is Rohit and the third is Deepak. Sreesanth is firm that he doesn't want to go. Bigg Boss announces all three contestants have to go to jail but Sree refuses to budge. He finally relents and proceeds to the jail!

If you think Sreesanth is all drama, wait for this. Megha starts crying after Sreesanth rubs her name that was written on the jail wall. Like really? Is that even a reason to cry? But this is Bigg Boss and the drama never ends. In fact, it’s the drama that keeps the show alive.

Loads of twist will unfold on the Monday's episode as it'll be nomination day for the inmates. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops from Bigg Boss 12.