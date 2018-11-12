image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is hysterical in this hilarious episode

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is hysterical in this hilarious episode

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 11 2018, 10.18 pm
back
Bigg BossBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentPreity ZintaRomil ChoudharySalman KhanSomi KhanSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan turns Bigg Boss for a day and it’s hilarious
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode, a love story budding in the house?

Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 54 Written Update: Dipika Kakar needs to chill!