Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is in no mood to spare anyone

It’s been almost two weeks for the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 12 house and looks like they are slowly getting accustomed to each other. Talking about week 2 of the controversial reality show, it was a roller-coaster ride filled with lots of drama. Right from former pacer Sreesanth’s tantrums to quit the show, Deepak Thakur flashing his cunning side to Neha Pendse being elected as the captain of the house, lots of drama unfolded in the week gone by.

But Saturday and Sunday is different as everyone’s favourite Salman Khan engages in a tete-a-tete with the housemates. As per few latest promos released by Colors TV, Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar seems to be quite an entertaining one. We see Salman questioning Deepak Thakur on how he plays it safe and butters a contestant each day, and then bitches about the same individual behind their backs. Double-standards, we sense!

Aa chuki hai woh raat, jab do gharwalon ka #BiggBoss12 se chutega saath. @BeingSalmanKhan karenge khulaasa kaun jayega bahar iss #WeekendKaVaar mein! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch #BB12 for all the gossip. pic.twitter.com/ik9B6Ye5XC — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 29, 2018

In the second clip, we are shown an agitated Salman Khan giving a lesson to the inmates over rights and wrongs. Well, we really cannot control our excitement and are eager to witness the Weekend Ka Vaar episode soon. Meanwhile, it’s Neha who has emerged victorious as the captain of the house. It will be interesting to see how well she manages the house and whether the jodis listen to her orders or not.

