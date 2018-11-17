Bigg Boss 12 weekend ka vaar: Salman Khan kicks Shivashish Mishra out of the house

Grab a bowl of popcorn as Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss is going to be quite an entertaining one. As per few promos released by Colors TV, we will see the host Salman Khan asking Shivsahish Mishra to quit the show. He will also inform Karanvir Bohra about how his wife Teejay has written an open letter to the makers and last but not the least, Anup Jalota will be back to meet Jasleen Matharu. Catch all the drama ahead!

Taking over from Friday, Salman Khan takes charge of the show and explains to the viewers how the week passed by was a roller-coaster ride. The host also shows us a task wherein inmates had to choose one contestant who they feel is playing a dirty game. Well, that's not it, as the one they pick gets bitten by mud-filled water filled balloons. Sree gets agitated on why inmates are taking his name and gets aggressive but finally gets treated with the balloons.

Salman then meets the inmates through the TV and after joking around talks straight to Karanvir Bohra on how his wife has slammed the makers that the host and makers are humiliating her husband on the show. Well, KV apologises to Sallu bhai for her biwi's letter and that's how things settle down.

Salman quizzes to KV that why did he pick Sreesanth for the utensils washing punishment? Karanvir tried to explain that he took votes and clues from the inmates before making the final decision. But seems like the house is not convinced at all, as all feel that it was mere out of revenge. Salman also lauded Sree for doing the punishment task with pure honesty.

P.S. After Salman takes a break from the housemates, we see Karanvir crying in the washroom area talking to the camera that he needs to talk to his wife about the open letter...Umm.

Salman tells Jasleen that the makers have a surprise planned for her inside the secret room. Well, Jasleen inside the room gets to see Anup Jalota. The aim to bring the bhajan maestro back in the house was not to make Jasleen happy, but it was to clear the air about their relationship status.

On Salman quizzing the two yeh rishta kya kehlata hai? Jasleen feels it's love, while Anup feels its not love and Jas is just his student. Still confusing, ain't it?

Here comes the time we all were waiting for as Salman Khan slams Shivashish Mishra for not listening to Romil Chaudhary's (captain) order to go to the jail. Not just that even after Bigg Boss giving some time to think over his wrong doings, Shiv shows his adamant side and does not go the kaal-kothri which leads to full house getting nominated for the next week.

Further what happens, you would not like to hear, but yes Salman tells Shiv that enough of his attitude on the show and asks him to leave the house ASAP. And that's a surprise eviction this week peeps!

#ShivashishMishra ki badsalooki pad gayi unpar bhaari jis kaaran se kehna pad raha hai unhe #BB12 ke ghar ko alwida. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/z8o7vOYj8E — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2018

We see a happy Shivashish leaving the house. Sreesanth breaks down as he was the one too close to Shiv. Salman comes for the last time before wrapping up Saturday's episode and states that this is what you'll get if you disobey the show and the proceedings during the task. In short, Sallu meant rules on BB12 are not to be broken.

The housemates bid goodbye to #ShivashishMishra ! Will you miss him in the #BB12 house? #BiggBoss12

THE END... stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12 house.