image
Sunday, September 23rd 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan throws in a perfect surprise with zero eliminations

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan throws in a perfect surprise with zero eliminations

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 23 2018, 10.37 pm
back
BB 12Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarKaranvir BohraS SreesanthSaba KhanSalman KhanShivashish MishraSomi KhanSrishty Rodesui dhaagaSui Dhaaga ChallengeVarun Dhawan
nextBigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 fraud alert: Is farmer Sourabh Patel a former casting agent instead?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 Written Update: Bonds, strategies and few real faces

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 4 Live Updates: A day of high drama and high stakes