Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari is the star of the episode

It's Sunday, that time of the day when we all are glued to our TV sets just to watch Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. It was the day when Dipika Kakar's hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari were supposed to fight it out for their spouse outside the house. So, here’s all the drama that unfolded on Sunday night, inside as well as outside the house.

.@Shoaib_Ibrahim1, Bhuvneshwari Kumari and @ManishNaggdev have stepped in to defend the housemates in front of the judge! Who will win the argument? Watch tonight in #WeekendKaVaar, at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/J7gYKQYAzm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018

9:10

Salman Khan starts the show singing the song ‘Ek baar baby selfish hoke apne liye jiyo na’. Karanvir is sent to the special room and a video of his wife and kids is shown to him. Karanvir becomes emotional and breaks down on seeing his wife and kids.

Salman introduces Sreesanth’s wife, Srishti’s fiancé and Dipika’s husband. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari feels bad the way Surbhi talks to the former cricketer. She gets emotional while talking about it.

Shoaib is called in katghara. Srishti’s fiancé, Manish, has some complaints about Dipika and Shoaib defends her.

9:20

Shoaib says Dipika has leadership quality and is playing her game. Bhuvneshwari too has complaints against Dipika. Shoaib like a good husband keeps defending her. The discussion is once again about the mid-week elimination when Dipika took Sreesanth’s name. Salman jokes that Sreesanth’s wife should come every weekend on Bigg Boss.

Manish feels Srishty Rode has not seen much even as Salman calls her ‘tubelight’. Bhuvneshwari feels Sreesanth is not playing the game but living the game and feels that other contestants target Sree. Bhuvneshwari defends her husband spitting on Deepak’s name by saying that he used to spit on the ball too. Bhuvneshwari reveals she tells Sree that let her defend him in Supreme Court.

9:30

Time for Sultani Akhada. Sreesanth and Romil to fight it out in Sultani Akhada. While getting ready for akhada Romil changes clothes in front of Dipika and the actress didn’t like that. First round is won by Sreesanth. Romil wins the second round and is the winner of Sultani Akhada.

9:40

Salman Khan talks about losing his pet and shows the contestants a video of his dog which makes them emotional. Salman Khan announces Saba and Jasleen are safe.

9:50

Urvashi is safe and Saurabh has been evicted. Sreesanth is once again the talk of the house. Surbhi calls Sreesanth mastermind. Sreesanth and Dipika discuss why the latter took Jasleen’s name for torture room. Sreesanth is upset about Jasleen’s name being taken by Dipika. Salman reveals two wild card contestants to enter the house.

10:00

Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade to enter the house as the wild card entries on Monday. The former is a TV actor and the latter is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. Let’s see what twist these two will get in the show.