Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update: Srishty Rode says bye!

Its that time of the week when one inmate of the Bigg Boss 12th season will be eliminated. Hemant Brijwasi steps onto the stage sing songs for the inmates. As the Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here, Salman is back to grill the inmates for their behaviour! Are you excited? Let’s begin!

The house is populated with other actors from Colours different TV shows. These actors put up a funny skit as the play each inmate with precision.

.@ColorsTV ke stars ghar mein aakar karenge gharwalon ki nakal! Dekhiye aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein anokha dhamaal, tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/JAabSh7Yiz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 25, 2018

More fun awaits! The actors then interact with the contestants and hold a talent-show! KV and Rohit Suchanti dance shirtless for the judges. Deepak then starts to sing Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani.

Here's a surprise - Sreesanth can dance like a dream! Man, this guy will give any dance guru a run for his money. We're wondering why we don't get to see this side of the cricketer on normal days.

Sreesanth wins the Talent show and is termed Mr Bigg Boss, and with those moves, it wasn't a wrong decision. Sreesanth requests Salman Khan to wish his son who is celebrating his birthday. Hemant Brijwasi steps back onto the stage to sing the inmates some songs!

#HemantBrijwasi steps in to sing songs the housemates are dedicating to each other! Watch which song gets sung for which housemate, tonight in #WeekendKaVaar at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/jaA0ZKncYv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 25, 2018

Surabhi and Romil are called to the Sultani Akhada. for the physical round, Surbhi is allowed to choose a male inmate to fight Romil. Initially, she chooses Sreesanth but Sreesanth declines the request. This might be problematic later on! She then requests Karanvir and he says yes. Romil defeats Surbhi in both, the verbal and physical rounds. Salman has some interesting guest on the stage, have a look:

The time is here! Salman asks the housemates who they think will be eliminated. Most of them state Jasleen, but she is safe. It is Srishty Rode who is eliminated!