Bigg Boss 12: While Dipika Kakar sobs, Bhajan singer Anup Jalota hums Baby Doll

Bigg Boss 12 has bought in a lot of drama in our lives. The jodi as well as the single contestants are giving enough fodder to the show to rake in maximum TRPs. And if you are a Bigg Boss fanatic, you will know how the promos and the leaked footages help to gain the attention.

Well, as per a leaked video, TV Bahu Dipika Kakar is already missing her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. It so happened that singer Deepak Thakur started singing Sandese Aate Hai in the kitchen from the movie Border. Listening to the words and his voice, Dipika Kakar got emotional and broke down in tears. She is feeling homesick and missing her hubby.

Another incident from the house which will leave you in splits is an act by Anup ji. Looks like the Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota is loving all the female attention that he is receiving inside the house. In a promo video for Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 shared by the official Colors Twitter account, the singer can be seen humming Baby Doll, a popular sultry dance number of Sunny Leone, as several female contestants dance around him. *giggles*

We see, Anup as the king of the house while all the female contestants are there to impress the singer with their thumkas. Interesting and how!