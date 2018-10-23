Bigg Boss 12: Wild card Rohit Suchanti is an entertainment package

When a good looking lad enters the Bigg Boss house, things are bound to shake up a bit. It’s safe to say that you may have guessed by now that we are talking about none other than Rohit Suchanti. When he entered the house as a wild card entrant, girls went gaga over his looks. For the uninitiated, Rohit was one of the prominent names who were likely to participate in the reality show from the very beginning. But reports later stated that things did not work out between Suchanti and the makers.

Well, now that he is in the house, we couldn’t help but stalk him. We went straight to his Instagram profile and by the looks of it, the hunk is here to stay for while as he seems to be quite an entertainer.

Right from imitating a particular scene from a Bollywood flick to giving fashion goals to all the millennials out there, Rohit is a blend of style done right and drameebaz in equal proportions. His entry inside the BB house was dominated by murmurs about his charming looks.

View this post on Instagram 👅 A post shared by Rohit Suchanti 😈 (@rohitsuchanti06) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

All we can hope is that his innings in the Bigg Boss house will be just as appealing as he is in real life. We’re waiting for the real Rohit to come out of the box on the show.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.