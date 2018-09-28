Bigg Boss 12: Will Bigg Boss open the door for Sreesanth?

From the day Bigg Boss Season 12 began, there’s one contestant who wishes he had never entered the house. In fact, on multiple occasions in the last two weeks, he has requested to exit the premises. Former cricketer S Sreesanth has been extremely upset with the goings-on in the house and wants nothing but to leave. On Thursday night too, he wanted to leave the house after a fight with jodi contestant Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh. Sreesanth walked to the main door of the house and told Bigg Boss that he wants to leave.

This all started with a discussion about who will be sent to jail this week. Most of the housemates agreed that Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh should be sent to jail. Like always, this discussion turned into an argument and Sreesanth decided to walk out of it and started saying that he can’t live in this house and wants to leave. Dipika Kakar and other contestants have been trying to coax him to not quit the game. It will be interesting to see in Friday’s episode whether Bigg Boss will open the door for Sreesanth, or the former cricketer will cool down.

It was just on Thursday that former inmate Vikas Gupta entered the house and advised Sreesanth not to be emotional in the game. Now we wonder if this is Sreesanth’s style of playing the game or he, in fact, wants to leave the house.