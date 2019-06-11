Nilofar Shaikh June 11 2019, 8.27 pm June 11 2019, 8.27 pm

Dipika Kakar became a household name after her participation in a reality show Bigg Boss hosted by superstar Salman Khan. She came out as a winner in the show. Dipika Kakar is now in buzz for her upcoming show on television. The show is titled Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and is produced by Sandip Sikcand. The daily soap will also feature Karan V Grover alongside Dipika Kakar. Television viewers are already counting days for the show to go on air.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s story will revolve around two individuals from separate worlds and are poles apart from each other. Dipika Kakar will play Sonakshi’s character in the show. Sonakshi is a very busy lady and amidst her busy life, she is having a love affair with Rohit. Karan V Grover will be seen as Rohit in the show. He is playing the role of a surgeon. As the two leads are shown workaholics, it will be exciting to see how the two of them will make their love story flourish amidst their busy schedule.

#Sonakshi, a popular TV actor and #DrRohitSippy, a celebrated surgeon belong to two very different worlds. Will they manage to find time for love?#KahaanHumKahaanTum, Starts 17th June, Mon-Fri at 9pm only on StarPlus and HotStar@karanvgrover22 @ms_dipika pic.twitter.com/SVBOOTEiNo — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 11, 2019

While the show is in the buzz, the show’s producer Sandip Sikcand conducted a live session on Instagram. He was asked why he chose Dipika Kakar for the lead role. The producer replied that he had been in touch with Dipika before Bigg Boss 12 and he mentioned that she fits the role perfectly. He further added that Dipika is much more than just a television star and mentioned that she is a good person to be with.

Dipika was earlier seen in a very popular daily soap titled- Sasural Simar Ka produced by Pawan Kumar Marut. On the other hand, Karan V Grover was seen in The Drama Company on Sony TV. The Duo's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will go on air from 17 June 2019 on Starplus.