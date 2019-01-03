Bigg Boss 12’s Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Shivashish are all smiles in their reunion

Some bonds are meant to be forever and the case of these Bigg Boss 12 contestants is no different. The genuine friendship of inmates like Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Shivashish caught everyone’s attention during the show and was loved by all. Now, they are back to their respective families after performing impressively and winning everyone’s heart. However, it looks like the Bhai-Behan duo is already missing each other’s company as just two days after the season wrapped up, they met each other for dinner along with their respective spouses, Bhuvneshwari and Shoaib Ibrahim.

The former cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared a happy glimpse from their dinner. In the picture, we also had Shivashish Mishra, who shared a great rapport with Sreesanth on the show. Sreesanth also met Sourabh Patel, who was a part of the show for a few weeks. Well, Sreesanth also called them his family. This proves that the bond these people shared inside the show was not just for the sake of cameras.

View this post on Instagram #brotherhood #love #real #family #always and #forever A post shared by Sree Santh (@sreesanthnair36) on Jan 2, 2019 at 10:10pm PST

Sreesanth and Dipika turned out to be the two finalists of Bigg Boss 12 with Dipika eventually bagging the trophy. They were, undoubtedly, the most talked about contestants of the last season as they stood tall against all odds and never let anything or anyone, affect their relationship.