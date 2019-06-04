Priyanka Kaul June 04 2019, 6.33 pm June 04 2019, 6.33 pm

Reality television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss, is going on air with its 13th season soon. Like all other seasons, this one has started seeing tentative lists of celebrity making it into the house this time and we are not surprised. The actress was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak and has recently hit the news after a long gap. According to reports, television actress Rashami Desai, who rose to fame with her role of Tapasya Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, on the television soap Uttaran had been approached to be a part of the reality show this year. But is it the truth? Read on to find out.

Our team reached out to her for a confirmation on the same. The actress has denied being approached for the show or agreeing to be a part of it. “I have no idea where are all these rumours are coming from and I am getting so many calls about it,” the actress was quoted as saying. So, here we got the myth busted for you!

Earlier, there were reports of Bollywood actress Zarine Khan and TV actor Karan Patel being approached for the show. Zarine Khan while rubbishing the rumours had said, “I am not doing Bigg Boss”. Karan Patel too had denied the same and said, “I haven’t been approached for Bigg Boss. And even if they do I doubt I will take up the show,” as told exclusively to in.com.

Bigg Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan one more time and according to reports, the shooting will be done in Mumbai’s Film City, Goregaon this time as opposed to Lonavala where the show was shot for 12 seasons straight.