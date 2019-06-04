Priyanka Kaul June 04 2019, 7.16 pm June 04 2019, 7.16 pm

The 13th season Bigg Boss is going to be premiered in September and the reality show has already started making buzz on the internet. Various speculated names have been doing the rounds on who will make it to the contestant’s list, but an official one has not come up as of yet. As per reports, Vahbiz Dorabjee, who shot to fame with her character as Panchi Dobriyal on the TV serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, was approached for the show.

When our team at in.com reached out to her, she was quoted as saying, “Yes, I have been approached for the show.” However, commenting on whether or not we would be seeing her on the show, she said, “I would not like to comment on that.”

The actress was recently in the news after she had accused her estranged husband Vivian Dsena of domestic violence in her divorce petition. She was also accused of demanding Rs 2 crore for the alimony. Vahbiz came out on her Instagram page and wrote a long post refuting the reports. The post read, “To the people who are most concerned about my divorce. Have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said “WHY” and more so “WHY ME?” Have you gone through the darkest of days and asked why this did happen to me? And then imagine if your integrity, womanhood, life, choices and everything you do is questioned. And making it all the worse is that the questions raised aren’t only coming from people close to you but more so from people who don’t know you and aren’t even a part of your life…”