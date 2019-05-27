Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of Big Boss 13

Rushabh Dhruv May 27 2019, 11.15 pm May 27 2019, 11.15 pm

One of the most loved and controversial shows, Bigg Boss will be back with it's latest season. The popular reality show is known to be everyone's favourite, thanks to its content. The show is hosted by none other than Salman Khan. However, there are a few changes in the show this year. Reportedly, the set of Bigg Boss 13 is shifted to Mumbai's Film City and it's not Lonavla anymore. Another interesting change fans will witness is in terms of the contestants. Apparently, the 13th season of the reality series will only see celebs and no commoners. And like every year, many names of actors' names have been doing rounds. Among the many mentions, the latest one is that of TV star Karan Patel.

When we approached the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor to get his reaction on the same, Karan refused the news about being approached for Bigg Boss 13. He said that no one has approached him for the reality show. He also added that he is not keen to take up the show either. "I haven't been approached for Bigg Boss. And even if they do I doubt if I will take up the show," Karan said.

View this post on Instagram Aaila ... did i just post a photo ? 😳🤣😂😳 A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Feb 3, 2019 at 12:39am PST

Patel was part of Bigg Boss 12 where fans saw a glimpse of the Television star. Besides Karan Patel, names of TV star like Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij and Vivek Dahiya are also speculated to be part of Bigg Boss 13. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

