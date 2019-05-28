Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on THIS day!

Rushabh Dhruv May 28 2019, 9.29 pm May 28 2019, 9.29 pm

Get ready for some drama, gossip and of course Salman Khan, as the most controversial show - Bigg Boss - is all set to hit your TV screens. According to a report on an entertainment portal, the latest Bigg Boss season will premiere on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020. "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020," a source informed the website.

However, this year Bigg Boss' 13th edition will be shot in Mumbai and not in Lonavala. "They have already started building their house in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time. They roll with Madhuri Dixit led Dance Deewane 2 from June 15, which is again a 31-episode series. It ends on September 28 and the very next day, Salman will shoot the grand premiere of BB 13," the source further added.

Recently, reports were that TV actor Karan Patel has been approached for Bigg Boss 13. When we approached the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor to get his reaction on the same, Karan refused the news about being approached for Bigg Boss 13. He said that no one has approached him for the reality show nor is he keen to take up the show. "I haven't been approached for Bigg Boss. And even if they do I doubt if I will take up the show," Karan told in.com exclusively.

Patel was part of Bigg Boss 12 where fans saw a glimpse of the Television star. Besides Karan Patel, names of TV stars like Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij and Vivek Dahiya are speculated to be part of Bigg Boss 13. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

