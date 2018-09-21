Bigg Boss 2: Sreesanth’s exit will cost him 50 lakh!

It’s not even a week and the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 house has become a battle field. Among the lot, it is former cricketer Sreesanth who has proved to be the baddie of the house. Right from commenting on Somi Khan’s upbringing and then flaunting his stubbornness to exit the show to taking a panga with another macho man of the house, Shivashish, the pacer is providing enough masala to boost TRPs. Sreesaanth’s constant demand to exit the show is bringing him a lot of attention.

Now as per a report in BollywoodLife, if Sreesanth thinks that he is not fit to be in this show and seeks an exit, he is liable to pay Rs. 50 lakh. Yep, you heard that right! The report further states that Sree, being a famous celebrity contestant came with a hefty clause in his contract. The report also quoted a source saying that the moolah he would have to play has no bearing on the prize money.

Well, if we go back in time, Sreesanth had walked out of the dance reality show Jhalak Dhikla Jaa after his heated argument with judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Remo D’Souza who pointed out flaws in his performance. Former cricketer Sreesanth has often found himself in a controversial puddle, thanks to his anger. Be it an IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 to now his not-so-appealing stint in Bigg Boss 12, looks like he is BFFs with controversies.

So will Sreesanth quit the Bigg Boss show? Well only time will tell. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12!