Bigg Boss and Roadies champ Prince Narula turns snake charmer!

Prince Narula has made a mark in the world of reality TV by winning three reality shows, Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. The TV heartthrob spread his magic in the fiction space too with the TV shows like Badho Bahu and Laal Ishq. He is again set to be a part of one of the most watched shows of television, Naagin 3.

Reports say that Prince will be playing a snake charmer in the show. Revealing more about his character, Prince told TOI, "Yes, I am soon going to shoot for the show and it's an important cameo. I am not at liberty to divulge much. All I can say is that I am playing a snake-charmer, who is actually a charmer as a person. It's a negative character and I wanted to take it up. After playing the quintessential hero in a daily soap, I wanted to take up a negative character to prove my versatility to my audience.”

“I am an actor and it's the character that's important and not its shade. My job is to act well. I have been a fan of Ranveer Singh. If he can play Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, why can't I play a negative role?" he further added.

Prince has also been in the limelight for his impending marriage with fiancé Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple will be tying the knot in October or November. It will be a big fat Punjabi wedding, we are sure of it.