Bigg Boss Day 102 Written Update: Surbhi Rana gets evicted!

Bigg Boss 12 contestants were surprised to meet new guests as part of the BB hotel task in the last episode. The previous episode saw Sreesanth, being Sreesanth, losing his cool with Gauahar Khan, who was one of the guests. We also saw KV doing a stripping dance and Deepak turning into a TV bahu. Tonight, the contestants are about to meet another set of surprise guests and going by the promo, it’s Gautam Gulati, Kamya Punjabi and Priyank Sharma- the former BB contestants. That's not all. They will also face a surprise mid-week eviction. Any guesses who it will be?

#BiggBoss12 ke gharwalon par phootne wala hai mid-week elimination ka bomb ek aakhri baar! Kaunse contestants karenge yeh mushkil paar aur pahuchenge aakhri padaav mein? Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/ai2Ou2Pmas — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

9:10 pm

The new guests step inside the house and the housemates are excited to see them. Bigg Boss announces a new task called BB water station, which is to give the contestants a chance to regain the amount of Rs. 6, 65,000 that they lost from the prize money. To make it more fun, the housemates will have to compete with the ex-contestants. On being asked to choose 3 names who will compete with the ex-housemates, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak get selected to take part in the game.

The contestants kick-start the game and Dipika and Sreesanth try their level best to motivate them. The game eventually turns chaotic. Will the housemates be able to beat the former contestants?

Apne tanks mein paani bharne ke liye gharwale aur champions kar rahe hain jee jaan se mehnaat. Kaun haasil karega iss task mein jeet? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/g0epb8luSq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

9:20 pm

The housemates end up winning the task and the Bigg Boss prize money is back to Rs 50 lakh. Now, the time has finally come. One contestant will be evicted today and Bigg Boss announced the same saying that all the contestants have 15 minutes to pack their bags.

Before announcing the evicted contestant, Bigg Boss announces Dipika as the safe contestant. Next, KV and Deepak are announced as the safe contestants. Surbhi and Romil, who are the remaining contestants in the danger zone, are asked to share a few words before Bigg Boss announces the result. The two get extremely emotional. Who will be the one to get eliminated after almost reaching the finale? What has the audience decided?

#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein ab waqt aa chuka hai ek important padaav ka! Kaun hoga iss mid-week elimination ka shikaar? #BB12 @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/UDpsGmxcif — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

9:40 pm

The big decision is declared. Surbhi gets evicted as per the votes of the viewers! She gives a farewell speech and departs.

Woah! Finale week tak pahunchkar ab eviction ka shikaar hui #SurbhiRana aur kaha unhone iss safar ko alvida. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/QT7qecODJF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

Just like any other day inside Bigg Boss house doesn’t end without a nasty fight, Sree and Romil get into an ugly argument and scream at each other on the top of their voices.

9:50 pm

The housemates receive yet another surprise. On the account of Salman’s birthday, he has sent lots of special gifts for the housemates.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ke birthday ke mauke par top 5 finalists ko mile kuch anokhe taufe! Isn't that cool? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2018

The elated contestants start unpacking the gifts. Bhai has sent a replica of his bracelet for everybody. The housemates jump in joy. Thus ends the episode. Watch this space for more!