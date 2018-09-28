Bigg Boss Day 12 Written Update: Tears, politics and Neha Pendse as the new captain

8:59 PM

Welcome to another nail-biting episode of Bigg Boss. Well, as per few released promos by Colors TV, the highlight of Friday was set to Sreesanth, Romil-Nirmal and TV Bahu Dipika. Sree’s wish to quit the show after a tiff with Romil to Dipika’s ziddd to avoid jail time, all the drama unfolded tonight.

9:10 PM

Dipika Kakkar and Karanvir Bohra are trying to pacify Sreesanth, who breaks into tears over wanting to leave the house. We are then taken to the nominations for the KaalKothri. The contestants are unable to decide unanimously one name amongst the singles and the jodis. So as per the votes, Shivashish-Nirmal and Dipika Kakkar get nominated amongst the jodis and singles respectively for the jail term. But, they are not happy with the decision. Obviously.

Dipika is inconsolable over the final verdict, but they finally decide to enter the jail.

9:20 PM

Finally, the trio is in prison. Cut to a bedroom scene in the wee hours of the night. Shristy is seen speaking to Somy and Saba about a desire to be the next captain.

9:30 PM

A new day begins and we see the contestants wake up an energetic song, the title track from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Romil argued with Jasleen that while he was performing the Samudri Lootere task, people riled him up. Now the unanimous decision of the Jodis to send him behind bars is double standards. Next, we see Anup having a discussion with Jasleen over the next captain and suggests the names of Deepak and Urvashi.

Bigg Boss summons Neha and gives her the power to select two people from the singles team as they were the winners of the Samudri Lootere Task for the role of captaincy. However, they cannot vote Dipika as she is in prison.

9:40 PM

Bigg Boss announced that singles earn the power to decide the contestants from their team for the captaincy task as they were the winners of Samudri Lootere. Neha informed Bigg Boss that she votes herself and Karanvir Bohra for the next captaincy task.

Next, we are taken to the living area where the task is announced. The competition will be of five rounds, After every buzzer the elected two in-process captains will announce a wicketkeeper and Sreesanth will bowl and the wicketkeepers will stump out the single as he/she do not want to see as them as the next captain. P.S the wicketkeepers can only be selected from the jodis. The task begins. Anupji gets called first as the wicketkeeper and Sreesanth throws the ball to him. He nominates Karanvir for the post of captaincy.

9:50 PM

Karanvir and Neha call Urvashi to be the wicketkeeper as Sreesanth does the balling and she stumps out Karanvir and nominates Neha for the position of the next house captain. Deepak is called in next and he nominates Karanvir for the role of captaincy. Saurabh is called in and he votes Karanvir to be the next house captain. Somy gets called in next and she nominates Neha for the position. After all the votes, Neha emerged as the winner and becomes the next FIZZ Captain. She earned herself a lot of goodies too.

9:59 PM

A promo reveals that a guest will enter the house tomorrow? Ayushmann Khurrana it is! He asks the contestants to pick an Andhadun Khiladi from the house and fingers are instantly pointed at Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Also, Salman Khan announces a double eviction. Who will it be? Can't wait for the weekend ka vaar!

